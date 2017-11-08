The Internet Is Losing It Over Tonight’s Special Guest on ‘DWTS’

The Dancing With the Stars audience enjoyed a special guest on Monday night’s episode: Kermit the Frog.

The lead Muppet was on hand to cheer on Property Brothers personality Drew Scott and Emma Slater, who performed a Viennese waltz to “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kermit’s Disney night appearance was a surprise to many viewers, who had a wide array of reactions to the puppet’s humorous cameo.

Scroll through to see the reactions.

Excitement

The overall consensus about Kermit’s DWTS debut was overwhelmingly positive.

Fans loved his classic style of humor and though he was a wonderful, albeit unofficial, addition to the judge’s panel.

He even tried to give the HGTV star and his partner a perfect ten, but it sadly wasn’t accepted.

Petition for Kermit the Frog to replace Carrie Ann Inaba. #DWTS — scarelos ? (@crikeysquad) October 17, 2017

Kermit should always be a guest judge #DWTS — John Bouvier (@thejohnbouvier) October 17, 2017

Sadness

His cameo also stirred up some more heartfelt emotions.

His kind demeanor mixed with nostalgia led to some fans getting a bit tearful during parts of his time on air.

At one point, he talked about “that feeling like we all really can just get along,” which got fans in their emotions. Plus, seeing a Muppet’s dance score turned down was a pretty big bummer.

OK BUT WHEN THEY TOLD KERMIT HIS VOTE DIDN’T COUNT I WANTED TO CRY, IT BROKE MY HEART #DWTS — Mateo S. Pumpkins? (@_justmateo_) October 17, 2017

“We really all can get along” YES KERMIT SCREAM IT TO AMERICA #DWTS #DisneyNight — RachelAnn (@HoughLove10) October 17, 2017

#DWTS #DisneyNight



Kermit the Frog: “…Get that feeling like we all really can just get along”



Me: pic.twitter.com/8IDqrKDAdM — ?Gemini? (@Yoo_A_B) October 17, 2017

Disappointment

Surprisingly, there were quite a few jeers coming from DWTS viewers.

Some weren’t aware of Disney’s relatively recent purchase of the Muppets, so there was a bit of confusion on that front.

However, they mostly stemmed from the fact that it was also many viewers first time hearing the new voice of Kermit, Matt Vogel.

This casting change rubbed some longtime Muppets fans the wrong way, and it simple wasn’t the same as the Kermit they grew up with.

I just realized this is the first time I’ve ever heard the new Kermit voice. It’s jarring. #DWTS — Brandon B. ?️‍? (@excuseyou77) October 17, 2017

The voice of Kermit truly bothers me wth this is not the Kermit I know #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vHjUmkIjmZ — monica (@uprauhl) October 17, 2017

@DancingABC Wondering why Kermit/Muppets were on during Disney Week? The Muppets aren’t Disney?? #DWTS — Laura Menefee (@LBMenefee) October 17, 2017

Kermit’s Tweets

Kermit himself seemed to have a delightful time on the show.

He tweeted a backstage shot alongside his favorite dancers and host Tom Bergeron and said he was “having a blast.”

He also shared the moment he tried to give the couple a perfect ten with some kind words.

“A perfect 10 for Emma and the lovers, the dreamers… and Drew!” Kermit said.

A perfect 10 for Emma and the lovers, the dreamers… and Drew! #DWTS #DisneyNight pic.twitter.com/BMEOpbvpZM — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) October 17, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.