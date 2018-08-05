‘DWTS: Juniors’: Val Chmerkovskiy Wants LeBron James Jr. on the Dance Floor

Val Chmerkovskiy wants to bring LeBron James’ son on board for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

The professional dancer told TMZ Sports Sunday that LBJ Jr. would be his choice for a contestant on the series, addressing him in a video and saying, “It’ll be awesome for you. You’re welcome, you should come on the show!”

The ABC reality competition series premieres Sunday, Oct. 7, and already has an impressive lineup of pros, mentors and hosts attached to the season.

On Aug. 1, the network announced on Facebook the following list of participants: Rylee Arnold and her season 25 Mirror Ball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and her season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and his mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

Pairings of the famous children and pros have yet to be announced, but rumors have been circulating that Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia will be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Former Dancing With the Stars champion Jordan Fisher and his fellow season 25 competitor Frankie Muniz will be hosting the series.

“When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars,” Muniz told Entertainment Tonight last week. “So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

“It’s Dancing With the Stars as you know it,” Fisher added. “It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com