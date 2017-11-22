‘DWTS’ Winner Jordan Fisher Will Use His Trophy as Thanksgiving Centerpiece

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher was crowned the big winner of Dancing With the Stars Season 25 on Tuesday night, and along with the title, he and partner Lindsay Arnold each earned themselves a shiny Mirrorball Trophy to take home.

Fisher and Arnold appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss their win, and Fisher revealed he has big plans for his new hardware, sharing that he’ll be putting the trophy on his family’s Thanksgiving table as a centerpiece.

“Hey guys, this is what I’ve been doing,” he joked while miming placing the trophy on a table.

Fisher told PEOPLE after the finale that while the trophy is “amazing,” his bond with Arnold is one of the best things he’s taken away from the show.

“The Mirrorball is so amazing,” the 23-year-old said. “This is so freaking cool. But the coolest part is having what we got to establish, a bond and trust and love for each other that exceeds so much in life and that’s a thing that I’m taking away from this for sure.”

Fisher also reflected on the journey the pair went through on their way to the win.

“We’re both just sort of blinded and perma-smile and stoked about everything right now,” he said. “There aren’t words you can use to express — there’s something about putting in 12 weeks of work and time and energy and blood and sweat and tears into something and being rewarded like this at the end of the day.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jordan_fisher