‘DWTS’: Jordan Fisher Injured Hours Before Monday’s Episode

Dancing With the Stars competitor Jordan Fisher suffered an injury shortly before Monday night’s episode.

After pulling off an emotional dance with pro partner Lindsay Arnold (who is also injured), Fisher revealed to co-host Erin Andrews that he was injured earlier in the day.

Fisher revealed he suffered a scratched cornea after his fingernail went into his eye.

He added that is is on a heavy dose of medication for the injury.

The injury may not seem major, but Fisher seemed visibly affected by it. It also did not help that Arnold was also dancing with an injured right knee.

Arnold’s injury occurred during Sunday morning rehearsals, so it was unclear if she was going to dance on Monday’s episode.

Their first dance of the night was an emotional Argentine tango set to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE. The crowd seemed to dig it, but the judges thought there were technical flaws in the dance, presumably due to the couple’s rough previous 48 hours.

The couple are slated to jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” later in the episode. The routine will be a recreation of a Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas number from season 22.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

