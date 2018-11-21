‘DWTS’ Finalist Milo Manheim Sends Sweet Message to Witney Carson After Season Finale

Milo Manheim is missing his Dancing With the Stars pro partner Witney Carson already! The Zombies actor sent a sweet message to his partner in crime just days after they competed in the finals of the ABC dance show, only to lose out to Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess.

“Having WITdrawals,” Manheim tweeted Wednesday, only to be retweeted by Carson and have broken heart emojis added.

The duo performed admirably on the Season 27 finale, earning a 30/30 for their repeat dance, a Charleston to “Living in New York City,” sung live in a performance by Robin Thicke, and a 30/30 for their freestyle performance, set to “Ain’t No Sunshine” (the Lido Remix) by Bill Withers.

However in the end, Bones was crowned winner of the season, shocking most of the competitor and the country radio personality, who admitted after winning that he was by far the worst dancer of the final four.

Having been criticized for taking home the Mirrorball Trophy based more on viewer votes than his scores throughout the season, Bones took to Instagram Tuesday to address the controversial win in an upbeat video.

“It was crazy last night winning, crazy. The other three competitors were fantastic, way better dancers than me. I told them that, each of them, individually. But I was lucky because I had you guys. And I’m lucky I had Sharna,” he told fans.

He continued, “I always believe, surround yourself with the best people, because they will get the best out of you, and that’s what I did. I just appreciate you so much and I appreciate Sharna so much. No matter what the odds are, I hope you saw what this whole experience was, and you saw this awkward guy who didn’t know how to dance, who got nervous every single time, and I hope that it encourages you to do something uncomfortable.”

Holding up the trophy, Bones added, “Hopefully, you’ll get your version of this, or even if you don’t, at least you can go try.”

The following day, Bones embraced his win even further, taking his trophy into the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville to show it off to fans and friends, joking to one, “It’s a lot heavier in person. It’s made with all my heart and guts all in that ball.”

