Here’s Why Your Favorite ABC Shows Are Not on Tonight

Fans of the ABC shows Black-ish and The Mayor might be disappointed to learn that the comedies will not be airing this week. Instead, the second night of the Dancing With the Stars two-night finale will be taking place.

Tonight’s two-hour finale, which is being called the Christmas Spectacular, takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles and will feature a wide variety of celebrity performances and appearances before crowning the mirrorball champions.

Expect to see performances from Nick Lachey, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsey Stirling and Becky G, and Jordan Fisher and Debbie Gibson.

Plus, for the first time ever, the voting system will allow fans to participate in an online-only live vote via ABC.com, at dwtsvote.abc.go.com and Facebook. The vote limit will be five votes per voting method and the voting window will be open for approximately five minutes. (The pros swear the show isn’t rigged, so getting your votes in might be more important than ever!)

All 13 couples will be back in the ballroom Tuesday night for an opening number that is sure to dazzle viewers at home. Once the competition gets going, the final three couples (Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, and Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold) will perform two routines: a repeat performance and the 24-hour fusion challenge, in which the couple has 24 hours to fuse two styles of dance into one routine.

Monday night, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold wowed DWTS fans with perfect 10s from all four judges on both of their routines, giving them a perfect 40 out of 40 for the night — as did Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas.

Fan favorite Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson sit at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 38 out of 40. Muniz told Entertainment Tonight that no matter what happens, he’s happy.

“It’s incredible,” Frankie said. “Just the fact that we made it to the finals, like, no matter what happens from now, just the fact that I got to experience as many dances as everyone else, like, that makes me happy. Because I love this, and I would be sad to be going home right now. This is awesome, I love it.”

Last week, Muniz called DWTS “my favorite show I’ve ever been apart of.”

A mirrorball champion will finally be crowned during the final night of the two-part DWTS season 25 finale, which airs Tuesday at 8/7 central.