'DWTS' Fans Speak up for Lisa Canning After Tyra Banks Hailed as First Black Female Host

Dancing With the Stars shocked fans this week with a few major casting changes. Earlier this week, Tom Bergeron, who was a part of the program for 15 years, and Erin Andrews were both fired from DWTS. Following that news, Tyra Banks was announced as the host of the ABC competition, prompting many, including outlets such as Good Morning America, to say that she will be the first Black woman to host the show. However, users on Twitter have since pointed out that Banks is not the first Black woman to take on hosting duties, as Lisa Channing co-hosted DWTS alongside Bergeron during the show's very first season.

ABC released a statement to TV Line about Bergeron and Andrews being fired in which they shared that the decisions were made as a part of a new "creative direction" for the reality series. Their statement read, "As we embark on a new creative direction, he [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show." Shortly after they shared that Andrews and Bergeron will not be coming back for DWTS' next season, Banks was announced as the new host.

In response to Banks being chosen as the new host of DWTS, many incorrectly stated that she would be the first Black woman to do so. Although, Twitter users have since stood up for Channing to make sure that the world knows that she was the first one to do so during Season 1 of the ABC show.