'DWTS' Fans Speak up for Lisa Canning After Tyra Banks Hailed as First Black Female Host
Dancing With the Stars shocked fans this week with a few major casting changes. Earlier this week, Tom Bergeron, who was a part of the program for 15 years, and Erin Andrews were both fired from DWTS. Following that news, Tyra Banks was announced as the host of the ABC competition, prompting many, including outlets such as Good Morning America, to say that she will be the first Black woman to host the show. However, users on Twitter have since pointed out that Banks is not the first Black woman to take on hosting duties, as Lisa Channing co-hosted DWTS alongside Bergeron during the show's very first season.
ABC released a statement to TV Line about Bergeron and Andrews being fired in which they shared that the decisions were made as a part of a new "creative direction" for the reality series. Their statement read, "As we embark on a new creative direction, he [Bergeron] departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show." Shortly after they shared that Andrews and Bergeron will not be coming back for DWTS' next season, Banks was announced as the new host.
In response to Banks being chosen as the new host of DWTS, many incorrectly stated that she would be the first Black woman to do so. Although, Twitter users have since stood up for Channing to make sure that the world knows that she was the first one to do so during Season 1 of the ABC show.
Not Exactly The Case
Season 1 of DWTS. Lisa Canning was a host. I guess Tyra isn't the first black host... pic.twitter.com/eMyHiqtC8z— sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) July 15, 2020
Did It First
Why yes, I am going out of my way to retweet photos of Tom and Lisa Canning (in a gorgeous dress, btw) multiple times. Should I tag Tyra and @DancingABC ....oops. Even when trying to be diverse...well, it's a bad look, ABC.— Pure Derek Hough (@PureDerekHough) July 15, 2020
Keeping It Positive
Lisa Canning was the first African American host during the first season. Tyra can only claim first solo host. I'll miss Tom's humor when things get a little tense or serious. Good luck to Tyra!— MR K (@kyluns1) July 15, 2020
Hello?
Just heard someone call Tyra DWTS' first black female judge and I'm like........HELLO!!! LISA CANNING!!!!! #factcheck #fakenews— GiGi (@lucydevota) July 15, 2020
Sharing Their Thoughts
Not happy about this change. Tom Bergeron was the heart of DWTS and a big reason we loved the show. By the way the beautiful, Lisa Canning was the first black female host. 90% of the comments are negative about Tyra and firing of Tom. Won’t be watching. Sorry.— Colleen Callan (@NewYorkScribe) July 16, 2020
Doing The Homework
It appears @GMA didn’t do their homework. Tyra isn’t the first black woman to host DWTS. That would be Lisa Canning in season 1.— A Little Royal (@alittlebitroyal) July 15, 2020
'DWTS' History 101
What Tyra said wasn't true at all. Lisa Canning is the first female black host. Maybe she needs to go back through her DWTS history?— Cheesecake Girl (@AdvantageKim) July 15, 2020