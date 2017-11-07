‘DWTS’ Fans Are Not Thrilled About Drew Scott’s Latest Scores

Dancing With The Stars fans were not happy with Drew Scott and Emma Slater’s scores during tonight’s episode and took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

The couple waltzed to “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years. They got a 22 score overall, with 7, 7 and 8 scores from the judges individually. Their waltz came right after Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke got all 9s for their Charleston dance to Tape Five’s “Bad Boy Good Man.”

Fans were disappointed with the low scores. This fan wrote that her whole family was “enraged” by the results.

Another fan suggested that they got low scores so they would be eliminated next. DWTS fans often think the show is fixed when their favorites get low results.

Drew & Emma got 7-7-8 for 22/30 on their Waltz (a little low IMO but it’s obviously to make sure they leave next week 🙄) #DWTS — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) November 7, 2017

This fan thought the judges were “way too harsh.” She thought Scott should have gotten all 8s.

I thought that was a beautiful and emotional waltz. The judges were way too harsh. All 8s would have been fine. #DWTS — Anastasia✨💕 (@lovestasiaxoxo) November 7, 2017

This fan thought it was Scott’s best dance so far and could not understand the low scores.