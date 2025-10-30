‘DWTS’ Contestant’s Stepmom Lashes Out at Guest Judge Cheryl Burke’s Looks After Seeing Her Score

Dancing With the Stars guest judge Cheryl Burke came under fire from one Season 34 contestant’s family after giving her a low score on Halloween Night.

The former DWTS pro was the only judge to give Alix Earle a 9 instead of a 10 after she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy’s tango to Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend,” meaning the social media influencer earned a 39 overall instead of a perfect 40.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And while Earle and Chmerkovskiy seemed thrilled with their score on the ABC dance competition, the celebrity dancer’s stepmom, Ashley Dupré Earle, didn’t feel the same.

In a TikTok video showing Dupré Earle watching the Halloween Night episode with Earle’s younger siblings, Burke’s 9 elicited a strong reaction.

“Oh, go take more Ozempic,” Dupré Earle shouted at the screen, adding, “What? She looks weird. Doesn’t even look like her.”

Burke has clapped back at claims about her appearance in the past, writing in a May 2025 TikTok, “I’m not on Ozempic. I’m not sick. I didn’t get ‘a new face.’ Stop dissecting women’s bodies like they belong to you. This is YOUR reminder: I don’t owe you an explanation for my healing or for anything quite frankly. Let this be the last time I have to say it.”

(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

In the accompanying video, Burke called the assumptions about her appearance “exhausting as hell,” adding, “The accusations are completely cruel and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women is what is so shocking and hurtful.”

The dancer added, “I have been in the public eye since I was 21 years old, my body has changed over the past 20 years, my face has changed because I’ve changed. I’ve experienced so much trauma, divorce, and this is by no means a pity party. Soberity, burnout, reinvention, I’ve healed, I’ve lost, I’ve grieved like anybody else. …And yeah, maybe it shows, but I’m not sorry for it, not one bit.”