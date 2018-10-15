Every ‘DWTS’ Alum Returning for Trio Night

Dancing With the Stars is proving that three isn’t a crowd this week.

In Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition, the 10 remaining couples will be joined by a third person as they perform either a tango, cha cha, Paso Doblé, salsa, Argentine tango or Charleston as a trio. At the end of the two-hour episode, one dance trio will be eliminated.

Most of these guest dancers have competed on Dancing With the Stars in the past, but there are a few newcomers taking to the ballroom floor to round out the group.

Melissa Rycroft

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and The Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft will be returning to the ballroom to take on the cha cha with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke to “Wavey” by CliQ featuring Alika.

Rycroft previously took home the all-star season Mirrorball Trophy in the all-star season 15 of DWTS paired with pro Tony Dovolani.

Di Pace and Burke took home a perfect 30/30 after last week’s samba to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona.

Amy Purdy

Paralympic medalist for snowboarding Amy Purdy will be returning to the ballroom to dance alongside singer Tinashe and pro partner Brandon Armstrong as they perform a tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from Rock of Ages.

Purdy was the runner-up in season 18 of DWTS, paired with pro Derek Hough, and was the first double amputee to appear on the show.

During last week’s performance, Tinashe and Armstrong earned a 27/30 score for their Rumba to “2 On,” performed by Tinashe herself.

Rashad Jennings

NFL pro Rashad Jennings will be joining fellow football player DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold as they perform the challenging Paso Doblé to “Fire” by Barns Courtney.

Jennings took home the Mirrorball trophy in season 24 while paired with pro Emma Slater.

In last week’s competition, Ware and Arnold performed an Argentine Tango to “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet, earning a 26/30 from the judges.

Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin will be dancing alongside fellow Olympian Mary Lou Retton and her partner Sasha Farber as they dance the Charleston to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat.

Liukin previously competed on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars alongside pro Derek Hough but was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Last week, Retton and Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live, earning a 24/30 score.

Joey Fatone

NSYNC alum Joey Fatone will be joining Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider and pro Emma Slater for an Argentine Tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.



Fatone has competed on DWTS twice before this, once in season four, where he came in second alongside pro Kym Johnson, and again during the all-star competition in season 15, where he was paired with Johnson again, only to be eliminated second.

Last week, Schneider and Slater danced a waltz to “Smile” by Ray Chew Live, earning a 21/30 score.

Lindsey Stirling

Professional violinist Lindsey Stirling will be joining country radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess for a cha cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Stirling was the runner-up on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, during which she was paired with pro Mark Ballas.

Last week, Bones and Burgess performed a contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, earning a 23/30 score.

Riker Lynch

R5 singer and Glee alum Riker Lynch will be returning as the third dancer for Zombies star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson as they perform a salsa to “Adrenalina” by Wisin featuring Jennifer Lopez & Ricky Martin.

Lynch previously made it to second place in season 20 of Dancing With the Stars with pro Allison Holker as his dance partner.

Last week, Manheim and Carson performed an electric Jive to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc, earning a 27/30 score.

Scarlett Byrne

There will also be a few newcomers to the ballroom this week!

Scarlett Byrne, who appeared in the Harry Potter film franchise as Pansy Parkinson, will rejoin Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe as they perform a salsa to “Black Magic” by Little Mix.

Last week, Lynch and Motsepe a Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams, earning a score of 27/30.

Jordan Kimball

Bachelor in Paradise bros Jordan Kimball and Joe Amabile will be reunited this week as The Bachelorette stand-out joins “Grocery Store Joe” and pro partner Jenna Johnson for a salsa to”I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

Kimball and Amabile bonded in Mexico during the most recent season of Paradise as they helped each other through the drama of their respective romances.

Last week, Amabile and Johnson danced a Viennese Waltz to “You are the Reason,” performed live by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis, earning an 18/30 score.

Maddie Ziegler

Pro dancer Maddie Ziegler will join model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten this week as they take on the tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia, whom has used Ziegler as a muse in a number of her music videos.

Last week, Ren and Bersten performed a contemporary dance to “How to Save a Life” live by Ray Chew, earning a 26/30 score.

