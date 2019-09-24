‘DWTS’: ‘All That’ Alum Kel Mitchell Breaks Down, Reveals Dad Just Underwent Brain Surgery

Kel Mitchell had an emotional roller coaster of a week. The Dancing with the Stars contestant revealed a heartbreaking story about the week he and his dad had prior to his performance. In a video that played before Mitchell and his partner, Witney Carson, went out to dance, the former All That star was seen chatting with Carson at their dance studio.

“This has been a really hard week for me because my dad had brain surgery,” Mitchell shared with his partner before practice. “It was an aneurysm so they had to clip it off and everything went well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mitchell went on to talk about his “super, super close” relationship with his father.

“We’re like literally best friends so seeing him this way… that was hard,” Mitchell shared before breaking down. “

The two performed a samba to Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step,” a song that Mitchell said reminded him of when he was a young kid listening in the basement. He added that his dad enjoys the song, too.

Mitchell dedicated his routine to his father. The two’s dance wound up going over well with the judges. They drew a total score of 20 for their second performance a combined 36 in the first week.

“Overall, I thought it was a very well done job,” said Len Goodman, who stepped aside from his usual tough critiques.

“You have talent, you really have a lot of talent,” added Bruno Tonioli.

Afterwards, Erin Andrews spoke with Mitchell, sharing that his father is out of the hospital and watching tonight’s show on TV.

“I did this for my Dad, I love you Dad,” Mitchell said in his interview before tearing up.

The former Kenan and Kel star shared an Instagram post about the news earlier in the week, as well. He wrote a lengthy post about the event, explaining how his dad “went to the eye doctor because he had pain” and it turns out that it was a brain aneurysm.

“My Dad always does annual check ups with the doctors. Thank god! Whoever is reading this, remember to take time to listen to your inner self.”

Prior to the show, Carson spoke with TV Insider about Mitchell and her pursuit of winning her second Mirrorball Trophy.

“We got some nice comments [in the first dance] and they see a lot of potential in Kel and I do, too. I think he’s working really, really hard if we keep that up, he can be great, but this cast is really competitive. We’ll see.”

The second episode saw its first contestant voted out. Despite some lower scores to other contestants, it was Mary Wilson and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, who were evicted. The two earned a 15 for their cha-cha in Monday’s episode.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.