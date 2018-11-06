‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pair Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Make Romance Official

Dancing With The Stars has a showmance this season. Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren and dance pro Alan Bersten made their relationship official in a new clip airing on Monday’s episode.

During last week’s episode, Ren, 21, admitted in her confessional she is “developing feelings” for Bersten, 24. She also told Bersten they had undeniable chemistry during their rehearsals. In his confessional, Bersten said he needed to be “100 percent certain” before he could tell her how he really feels.

It looks like he is 100 percent certain now, since DWTS showed them kissing in their pre-dance video.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten told Ren in the clip, which PEOPLE published before the episode airs.

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you,” Bersten continued.

“After I opened up last week, I felt a little bit embarrassed. But now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open,” Ren told him.

In last week’s episode, Ren called Bersten “awesome” and “super outgoing.”

“It’s so much fun to dance with someone that you have a connection with. It’s almost like time slows down,” the model said. “We communicate not just through our steps and our movements, but with our hearts, too.”

She told the cameras that her feelings for Bersten developed quickly and she was still processing them.

“Alexis’ smile lights up the room,” Bersten said last week. “You know, she’s funny, she’s kind, she has a huge heart. I want to be 100 percent certain before I tell her how I’m feeling. I have a lot to think about.”

This week, Ren and Bersten will dance a samba to “Ladies in the ’90s,” with Lauren Alaina performing in person.

Ren and Bersten have been one of the most impressive dance teams on Dancing With The Stars this season, consistently getting good grades from the judges. During last week’s episode, they earned a 27/30, but were still in danger of being eliminated due to the home audience vote. According to The Blast, Ren suffered a rib injury before their dance.

The couple recorded their best score so far when they got a 29/30 for their dance to “Just Around The Riverbend” during Disney Night.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC