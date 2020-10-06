'DWTS': AJ McLean Dances to 'Larger Than Life,' and Backstreet Boys Fans Lose It

Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars proved to be an emotional and exciting night of the competition. Not only did the show feature Skai Jackson's lovely tribute to her late friend, actor Cameron Boyce, but it also featured AJ McLean taking a trip down Backstreet Boys' memory lane as he performed a routine that was literally "Larger Than Life." He didn't just perform to the track, but he was also able to perform alongside the rest of the Backstreet Boys, who appeared in the program virtually. Of course, his routine caused many Backstreet Boys fans to take to Twitter to share their excitement over the singer's tribute to the famous boy band.

McLean is one of the many celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy during Season 29 of DWTS. The singer, who performs alongside pro Cheryl Burke, has been nailing his routines throughout the competition. On Disney night, McLean and Burke performed a Quickstep that was inspired by Aladdin. Their performance earned them a score of 21 out of 30. During week 4 of the competition, he performed a Cha Cha to the Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life," one of the band's most classic hits. Their latest performance garnered them a 24 out of 30.

Naturally, McLean and Burke's "Larger Than Life" routine definitely had everybody jamming along as the pair danced their hearts out. Scroll down to see exactly what Backstreet Boys fans are saying about the show-stopping performance.