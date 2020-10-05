'Dancing With the Stars': Top 13's Songs and Dances Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine

Following a surprising "Disney Night" that proved not all dreams can come true, Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night with an episode bound to pull on everyone's heartstrings. The "Top 13" episode will feature an emotional tribute to the late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce from Skai Jackson, who starred on Disney's Jessie with Boyce. The special night kicks off at 8 p.m. ET live on ABC.

Last week's "Disney Night" episode ended with an elimination, which is rare for a night that usually leaves everyone smiling. Tiger King star Carole Baskin, who earned low scores in each of the first three weeks with pro dancer Pasha Paskov, was eliminated after the judges chose to save Anne Heche and Keo Mostepe. Aside from Heche, the remaining stars as Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bruitowe, Vernon Davis, Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Jessie Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir.

Season 29 is the first with Tyra Banks as host and Derek Hough as a judge. Hough replaced Len Goodman, who was not able to leave the U.K. due to coronavirus travel restrictions. He is still contributing by explaining the dances in pre-taped packages. Bruno Tonioli and Carre Ann Inaba did return for the season. The dancers are also performing without a studio audience, but ABC added some crowd noise to liven the show up. Scroll on to see what songs the dancers are performing to. At the end of the night, one person will go home.

Monica Aldama ('Cheer') and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Samba to “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

Kaitlyn Bristowe ('The Bachelorette') and pro Artem Chigvintsev

Viennese Waltz to “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs

Vernon Davis (former NFL player) and pro Peta Murgatroyd

Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

Anne Heche (actress) and Keo Motsepe

Paso Doble to “Rise” by Katy Perry

Skai Jackson (actress) and pro Alan Bersten

Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend - This will be a special tribute to the late Cameron Boyce.

Justina Machado (actress) and pro Sasha Farber

Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys member) and pro Cheryl Burke

Cha Cha to “Larger Than Life” by Backstreet Boys

Jeannie Mai ('The Real') and pro Brandon Armstrong

Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

Jesse Metcalfe (actor) and pro Sharna Burgess

Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas

Nelly (rapper) and pro Daniella Karagach

Paso Doble to “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khalid

Nev Schulman ('Catfish: The Series') and pro Jenna Johnson

Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Chrishell Stause (actress, 'Selling Sunset') and pro Gleb Savchenko

Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Johnny Weir (former ice skater) and pro Britt Stewart

Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

