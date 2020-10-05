'Dancing With the Stars' Week 4 Lineup, Dances Revealed

✖

It's down to the top 13 teams on Dancing With the Stars Season 29, and the competition is stiffer than ever in the ABC ballroom. Week four of the dance competition show will feature "exciting and emotional" performances from the remaining celebrities and their pro partners, ABC announced ahead of Monday's episode, including Skai Jackson's powerful tribute to late friend and actor Cameron Boyce.

Here is the line-up for Monday's episode:

Monica Aldama of Netflix's Cheer and pro Val Chmerkovskiy are dancing the samba to "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus.

Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette and pro Artem Chigvintsev are dancing the Viennese waltz to "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs.

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd are dancing the rumba to "Let’s Stay Together" by Al Green

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe are dancing the paso doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry.

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten are dancing the foxtrot to "Ordinary People" by John Legend.

One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber are dancing the salsa to "Que Viva La Vida" by Wisin.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke are dancing the cha cha to "Larger Than Life" by the Backstreet Boys.

The Real host Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong are dancing the tango to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess are dancing the cha cha to "Smooth" by Santana feat. Rob Thomas.

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach are dancing the paso doble to "All I Do is Win" by DJ Khalid.

Nev Schulman of Catfish and pro Jenna Johnson are dancing the rumba to "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion.

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and pro Gleb Savchenko are dancing the foxtrot to "Adore You" by Harry Styles.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart are dancing the jive to "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John.

Last week's Disney Night episode ended with the elimination of Tiger King's Carole Baskin, who scored a 12/30 for her Lion King-themed samba to "Circle of Life" with pro partner Pasha Pashkov. The first celebrity competitor to be sent home was NBA all-star Charles Oakley, who was eliminated after scoring a 15/30 for his cha cha to "Never Too Much" with pro partner Emma Slater. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.