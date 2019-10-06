Duggars Lower the Price of Their $1.5 Million Mansion

Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have reportedly dropped the price of a Springdale, Arkansas mansion they have been trying to sell all year long. The mansion was first listed for $1.8 million at the beginning of the year, but the price is now down to $1.1 million. This is the same mansion that went viral after photos of the property revealed the Duggars used a room for a massive gun display.

An updated listing for the property on Realtor.com lists the asking price for the home at $1.1 million, reports Radar Online. In July, when social media users noticed the most controversial room on the home, the asking price was $1.45 million.

In July, the Facebook page titled “Life is not all pickles and hairspray” shared a photo of the home that included nine rifles on gun racks in one room of the home. The photo alarmed social network users and is no longer included on the property’s Realtor.com page.

According to the listing, the property covers 9,240 square feet and sits on a 2.73-acre lot. The home has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1969 by Arlo Levick and modeled after Frank Lloyd Wright’s “A Round House.”

“Original Vermont slate tile flooring, 3500 sqft heated and cooled garage, walnut tongue and groove ceilings, black walnut gentlemans closet, original walnut doors, four kitchens that have been completely remodeled (new granite countertops/back splash, updated electrical, new cabinetry, new plumbing fixtures, new light fixures, custom LED lighting and new appliances), new carpet in bedrooms upstairs, functioning elevator (original), updated master bath with new bath tub, stand alone shower and new granite counter tops, new mounted toilet and new paint,” the listing reads.

“Completely rewired, two new ac units, one foot of copper guttering around entire home, all bathrooms updated, new lighting throughout,” the listing continues. “Hand made spiral staircase and so much more.”

The Duggars reportedly bought the home in November 2014 for $230,000 with plans to restore it and then flip it to a new buyer. They hoped to make this their biggest flip yet.

“They’ve always looked for opportunities where they could improve something,” a family representative told PEOPLE back in May. “They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others.”

In other Duggar news, the parents are reportedly “frustrated” with their daughter Jana Duggar. The 29-year-old is the only of their children over 20 years old who has not been married. Eight of her siblings are already married.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”

