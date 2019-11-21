Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna and Brother Jed Limit Their Instagram Comments Amid Homeland Security Scandal

It seems Counting On stars Anna Duggar and Jed Duggar are setting some privacy controls on their Instagram accounts following several reports this week that Homeland Security is interesting in the family in some still unclear capacity. Anna and Jed have limited the comments on all their Instagram posts as of Wednesday, which gives them the ability to control who can leave replies on their feed.

Arkansas NBC news affiliate, KNWA, reported on Tuesday that the Duggar family home was “raided” by Homeland Security investigators. The family, however, denies that any such incident occurred. A spokesperson for the family talked to PEOPLE about the report.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” they said.

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson seems to contradict the Duggar family’s claim. “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation,” the spokesperson told KNWA with regards to the Duggars’ Tontitown, Arkansas home.

The plot thickened when it was reported by TMZ that Homeland Security also paid a visit to the Springdale, Arkansas car dealership where Josh Duggar works. It’s unknown what the reason for the visit was, or if any of the Duggars are actually the target of an investigation. But a spokesperson did confirm to TMZ that someone from HSI did go to the dealership.

On Wednesday, one day after the news of the reported raid broke, Jill took to her Instagram Stories to post several videos. In one of them there is a Bible with a cover that reads, “She believed she was loved and it made her brave.” Some took this to be an intentional message about the family’s Homeland Security drama.