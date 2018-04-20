The Duggar’s Family Rules on Social Media

It is no secret that the Duggar’s abide by a number of strict rules, and it turns out that those rules extend to their social media usage.

Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram are near necessities for millennials, but it is not likely that you will catch anyone from TLC‘s popular reality series Counting On posting something to their Snapchat story or sending out a tweet, documenting every minute of their lives. As it turns out, the Duggars have some pretty strict rules when it comes to social media, and only those who are married are able to use it.

According to Radar, “the Duggars are only allowed to be on Snapchat and other social media platforms under certain conditions,” and one of those conditions just happens to be marriage.

“The Duggar children are not allowed to have a social media account—Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, or others—before they are engaged or married,” the publication continued.

In their 2014 book titled Growing Up Duggar, Jill, Jana, Jessa, and Jinger described in their own words the importance of steering clear of Snapchat, Instagram, and other forms of social media that most millennials are checking constantly.

“Personally, we are very careful not to text, email, or communicate over the Internet with guys on a personal, intimate level,” the girls wrote. “Instead it is wise to keep these interactions businesslike,” they said.

In that same book, the sisters also talked about their extremely modest dress code.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they said. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

Their dress code is so modest, in fact, that in 2011 matriarch Michelle Duggar asked the show’s producer’s to censor her knees after they peeked out while wakeboarding.

“I don’t like my knees to be uncovered, I feel like that’s my personal conviction… I asked if you guys [TLC] could please cover my knees,” she explained. She even joked that they could “add a tan on there” if they wanted to.

While the show opted not to give Duggar a tan, they did place individual black boxes over each of her knees to censor them, starting a trend that would continue throughout the two series.

However, that has not stopped many of the Duggar daughters from wearing “scandalous” outfits, including dresses that bare their knees, pants, and ultra-daring Jill (Duggar) Dillard even began sporting a nose piercing.