Duggar Family Member Reveals Shocking Earnings From ’19 Kids and Counting’

Amy Duggar King is opening up about the shocking financials behind 19 Kids and Counting.

The 30-year-old niece of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar revealed during Wednesday’s episode of The Viall Files that she has received “zero” dollars from her time on the former TLC series.

“My uncle, he told all of us that 19 Kids and Counting was a ministry, and that we were on the show to shine a light in the darkness, to be a part of this ministry, and that God has called us to this,” Amy revealed, adding, “Was there any compensation? Nada.”

Amy Duggar and Dillon King arrive at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.



Amy, who also appeared on episodes of Counting On, admitted to having “signed a contract blindly,” but noted that 19 Kids and Counting made “over $6 million” during its run from 2008-2015.

She added of her uncle, Jim Bob, “He’s very smart, he really is. He’s a businessman and he knows how to do it.”

Jim Bob’s daughter, Jill Duggar, also claimed that she was not paid anything to film her family’s show in her 2023 memoir Counting the Cost.

After looking at her father’s original TLC contract, Jill estimated that he had brought in about $8 million over 10 years of filming. Tensions grew with her parents after Jill asked for a cut of the payment, she claimed at the time, and was offered an $80,000 check. After getting an attorney, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, went on to accept a check for $175,000.

Surrounding the release of Counting the Cost, Jim Bob and Michelle told PEOPLE in a statement, “We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ.”

The statement continued, “We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents.”