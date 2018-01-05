Another Duggar Family Member Is Getting Married

Another member of the Duggar clan is getting married. The famed Duggar cousin, Amy (Duggar) King, took to Instagram to announce that her sister-in-law, Loren King, is engaged.

Loren, who is the sister of Amy’s husband, Dillon, posed for a smiley Instagram pic with Amy.

“My sista sista is engaged!! Love you Lo!” Amy’s caption read.

Loren, a photographer, will marry David Bullard, a guitar player and self-proclaimed “wannabe composer,” according to his Instagram account.

While many took to the comments section to congratulate Loren, some detractors took away from the happy moment and focused on the size of the engagement ring, which Loren was showing off for the camera.

“Couldn’t even tell there was a ring. It’s so small,” one person wrote.

In typical Amy fashion, the Counting On alum clapped back at the hater, calling the comment “rude and offensive.”

“It’s people like you who make me want to change the settings on my Instagram to a private account. It doesn’t matter the size of the ring. I would have married Dillon with a rusty bolt on my hand,” her response read in part.

Loren responded in the comments to Amy’s well wishes while simultaneously sending a dig in the troll’s direction as well.

“Thanks sis!! I love my ring because he chose it and it is perfectly and simply me! We love it, and that is the only thing that matters!” she wrote with a smiley face emoji.

Loren and David’s engagement tacks another major milestone onto the long Duggar list; on Wednesday, Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo announced they are expecting their first child. Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth are also expecting their first after having a quickie wedding in 2016. Plus, Joseph Duggar and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar are also expecting their own first child after marrying in September.