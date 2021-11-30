Duggar Family Friend Makes Concerning Testimony in Josh Duggar Child Porn Case

Josh Duggar’s three-hour pre-trial court hearing Monday featured concerning testimony about his previous confessions from a close Duggar family friend. Bobye Holt took the stand ahead of the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s federal child pornography trial, testifying that Josh previously confessed to his parents and her in 2003 that he had molested four younger girls starting when he was 12.

Holt’s testimony is key in Josh’s upcoming trial, as the judge must rule whether or not to admit evidence that Josh previously committed child molestation. Josh’s previous confession was first made to his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in 2002, then their best friends, Holt and her husband, in 2003 and 2005, Holt testified in court Monday, as per PEOPLE.

Holt recalled the conversation with Josh and his parents in March 2003 after being called by Jim Bob about “what Josh had done.” The witness got choked up as she recalled Josh telling her he had touched the four girls – referred to in court as Jane Does one through four – on their breasts and genitals. “[Josh] explained that Jane Doe four was sitting on his lap during Bible time and he touched her inappropriately,” she said. “He said it happened that day. On that date, he told us that he touched her vaginal area.”

Only later did Holt say she learned Josh touched the girls under their clothes. In one instance, Holt testified Josh had inappropriately touched one of the girls in February 2002, causing her to tell her parents what he had done “and he confessed.” In 2003, he touched Jane Doe four, which Holt recalled learning through tears. “When she was sitting on his lap he put his hand under her pantaloons and under her panties,” she said, then testifying Josh had touched the girl both inside and outside of her genitals.

In another incident, Holt said Josh “said that he went to [one of the girls] as she was sleeping and got up under her blanket to start touching her and she woke up and hit him” before telling his parents. “He told me she snitched on him,” Holt recalled.

Josh has pleaded not guilty to the federal child pornography charges against him, with his attorneys suggesting in court filings that other people had access to the computer at his work on which the child sex abuse material was found by police. In Monday’s hearing, Josh’s attorneys argued that his previous confessions were made in the context of “spiritual counseling” with the Holts and should be shielded by the religious privilege between clergy and parishioners. Jury selection in Josh’s trial begins Tuesday.