Duggar’s Instagram Photo Raises Concerns of Son’s Possible Medical Crisis

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard waited a while to post photos of their second child when he was first born, and a newly shared photo may reveal why.

In a birthday post to celebrate his mother, Dillard shared some photos of her with their children and in one of the photos she and Dillard can be seen in the hospital with baby Samuel.

The photo raised concerns with followers that the infant may have been facing a possible medical crisis, as he can be seen hooked up to what appears to be various wires and tubes.

“Omg poor Samuel, feeding tube and oxygen. Don’t think he was as healthy at birth as you said originally,” one follower wrote, while another noted that they “didn’t know [Samuel] had complications.”

One fan stepped in to share an opinion on what they thought was going on, saying that it looked like baby Samuel was hooked up to “a tube to suction fluid out of the lungs.”

“When babies are born by c-section the fluid does not get pushed out by contractions. It is normal to have to get this out, not a complication. Happened with both my c-section babies,” the fan then explained.

It is true that Samuel was born by C-section, as the couple previously confirmed this, before adding that “his birth didn’t go as expected.”

In the birthday message to his mother, Dillard wrote, “Happy birthday to the best mom ever! Thank you [Cathy Dillard Byrum] for praying for us and raising us to love the Lord! I’m eternally grateful for your sacrifices in so many ways! We love you!”