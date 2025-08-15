‘Duck Dynasty’: Jessica Robertson’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Makes Rare Statement About Her Pregnancy

Priscilla Robertson is sharing a rare update on her pregnancy.

The 19-year-old daughter of Duck Dynasty‘s Jessica Robertson and Jep Robertson took to Instagram nearly a month after her mom announced her pregnancy, saying on social media at the time that it wasn’t in “the plans we had laid out for Priscilla.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tagging boyfriend Dillon Nash, who is the father of her unborn baby, Priscilla posted two shots of her baby bump Thursday — a mirror selfie showing her belly from the front and another black and white photo showing the bump from above.

“Once upon a time a boy loved a girl now they are about to love someone even more,” she wrote in the caption, tagging “#teenmom,” “#1sttimemom,” and “#boyorgirl @dillonnnash.”

Jessica announced Priscilla’s pregnancy on July 20, writing alongside photos of her smiling teen, “Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October.”

“Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby,” she continued. “This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings!”

The former reality personality added, “We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

Jessica continued on to “pray blessings on her pregnancy” and “ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby,” writing that they would “praise God for His perfect gifts!”

She concluded with a reference to daughter Lily, who gave birth to grandson Winston in February, as well as daughter Merritt, who is expected to give birth around Christmas. “Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!” she joked.

At the time, Korie Robertson was quick to respond with a positive comment, writing, “Beautiful! Love you and so excited for another sweet baby girl in the fam.” Sadie Robertson, who recently gave birth to her third child with husband Christian Huff, also chimed in, calling Priscilla a “beautiful mama.”