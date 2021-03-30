'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Shows off 35-Week Baby Bump

✖

Sadie Robertson is enjoying the last few weeks of her pregnancy. On Monday, she shared a photo of her 35-week baby bump. The Duck Dynasty star also included a caption in which she described how amazing it's been to be pregnant.

In the photo, Robertson can be seen placing her hand on her growing baby bump as she gives a kiss to the camera. The reality star's adorable snap came alongside a lovely caption in which she shared her gratitude over the fact that her body has been able to carry and grow her baby girl. "thankful God made our bodies to do the things they can do," Robertson wrote. "it blows my mind that nearly 9 months ago I had a baby the size of a poppy seed and now that little girl is kicking me with her long legs, nestled in my rib cage and responding to my voice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson first shared that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Huff, back in October. At the time, the two posed for a series of photos together while they showed off her sonogram photos. The Duck Dynasty captioned the post by writing that the couple was "screaming with excitement" when they first found out that she was pregnant. She went on to write, "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

Since announcing the exciting news, Robertson has been sharing numerous updates about her pregnancy with her fans. On Feb. 8, she marked the start of her third trimester by sharing a few photos of herself and her husband. Additionally, in late February, her friends and family threw her a baby shower. Naturally, she chronicled the event on Instagram so that her followers could stay up to date on the affair. Robertson also shared her gratitude to her loved ones for taking the time to throw her a baby shower, writing, "baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn."