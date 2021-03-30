'Duck Dynasty' Fans Elated After Uncle Si Resurfaces on Sadie Robertson's Instagram

Duck Dynasty fans were thrilled to see one of their favorite family members appear on Sadie Robertson's Instagram recently. Robertson posted a photo that included her dad Willie Robertson, her husband Christina Huff, and fan-favorite, Uncle Si! The man known for carrying the same sweet tea cup around with him everywhere he goes, is causing a lot of excitement on line.

When Robertson posted the photo, she announced that she would be interviewing her uncle and her followers immediately flooded the comment section. "Hey jack! new podcast up interviewing the one and only UNCLE SI," she captioned the photo. "Had some guest join us for entertainment and boy was it entertaining. Go give it a listen!!" The sweet family were arm-in-arm with Uncle Si hanging in the back.

When Duck Dynasty premiered in 2012, Uncle Si quickly became a fan-favorite. The popular show ran through 2017, and the family has still found a way to keep part of their life in broadcast. Known for his hilarious comments, fans couldn't seem to get enough of Uncle Si though. While Robertson has grown her following since the series tremendously, Uncle Si tends to stay in the background. While Robertson posts a lot about her family online, Uncle Si isn't one that makes an appearance often, so when he did, her followers were absolutely elated. Below, are reactions from a number of fans who were more than happy to see the 72-year-old on her Instagram post.