‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Reveals New Kissing Photos With Fiance Christian Huff, and Fans Are Loving It

Sadie Robertson’s latest photos with fiancé Christian Huff have fans on social media praising the famous couple.

Robertson first shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram Thursday of herself embracing her beau after attending an event at their church, sharing a lengthy caption about their experience.

“we just did a q&a at our church today and Christian said, ‘intentionality is rooted in love.’ He shared about how he feels most loved when we are most intentional, and it made me think about the concept of being fully known to be able to be fully loved. He engraved in my ring the word ‘original,’” she wrote. “That to me was so intentional and not only made me feel so loved, but made me feel so known. He knows who my original self is and he is promising to love that version of myself forever.”

“This kind of love makes the verse about no fear in love seem possible,” she added. “It takes the pressure off having to measure up to something worth the concept of love, and just accept being loved for where i am and in who i am.”

“God who originally created us, uniquely made us, fully knows us – intentionally loves us. The Bible says no one has ever seen God, but we see HIM through the way that WE love… I’m seeing it pretty beautifully right now and wanted to share,” she concluded.

The Duck Dynasty personality shared another image, showing herself giving a funny face at her man, as he playfully stood close to her face as if getting ready to kiss her.

“back to reality (smiley faced emoitcon) but ya know what I really really love reality,” she wrote in the caption of the second shot, adding silly emojis.

Fans of the couple took to the comments section of the shots to express their love for them, as well as compliment their looks.

“Y’all are a beautiful couple very blessed,” one user commented.

“Y’all melt my heart!! Congrats, babe!” another fan wrote.

“pppssshh id kill for that reality,” a third user wrote on the second photo.

“This is so so beautiful! I’m not crying, you’re crying, WE’RE ALL CRYING [crying emoji and red heart]. God is good,” A fourth user wrote.

Another fan wrote: “You two are going to make the cutest babies ever.”

Robertson announced her engagement Monday after 10 months of dating. She shared a video of the moment of their engagement on Instagram.

“I screamed YES. So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good,” she wrote on the caption.