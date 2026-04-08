‘Duck Dynasty’ Couple Officially Starts Filming New Show

Cameras are rolling on Duck Dynasty alum Jep and Jessica Robertson’s new unscripted series for Great American Media, Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou.

Great American Media announced on Tuesday that filming had begun on what is “poised to become a landmark unscripted series” for the entertainment company.

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(Great American Media)

Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou, which is slated to premiere later this year, follows Jep and Jessica “as they step into an entirely new chapter – building out not only neighborhoods, but a thriving Comanche Moon Ranch community rooted in purpose and legacy,” where “viewers will witness firsthand how vision, hard work, and conviction can transform land into legacy – and neighbors into family.”

Leaving behind the Louisiana bayous in which Duck Dynasty fans first got to know their family, Jep and Jessica are “planting deeper roots” in Texas in their new series, “creating a gathering place designed to foster connection, craftsmanship, and meaningful living.”

“From ranch development and community projects to moments of family and faith around the table, the series captures the real-life building of something enduring,” according to the network.

“Great American Media’s has become one of the most beloved viewing destinations in just five short years – a credit to our unwavering commitment to quality and purpose-driven storytelling – building a trusted brand and one of the industry’s fastest-growing libraries,” said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer & Chief of Staff, Great American Media, in a statement. “This strength and momentum allow us to invest in new genres of storytelling while staying true to the values that define us, and to attract exceptional new voices like Jep and Jessica Robertson, whose authenticity, faith, and heart reflect the very best of our brand.”

Jep and Jessica’s new series was first announced by Great American Media in December, which teased at the time that the duo would be “expanding their horizons – personally and professionally” in Texas.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Jessica Robertson and Jep Robertson of Duck Dynasty attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

“Inspired by some recent success with vacation rental properties in the Lone Star State, Jep & Jess are going all-in, taking a risky leap of faith by making a sizeable financial investment in a potential legacy family business for their children and grandchildren,” the show’s description read at the time. “But that’s not all. As they juggle parenting, grandparenting, and the same hilarious misadventures that made the Robertson name famous, viewers will fall in love all over again. Whether it’s Jep trading duck calls for dusty boots or Jess bringing her homesteading heart to a new landscape (with a new look), this next chapter is filled with humor, heart, joy, and chaos, of building something that lasts.”

Jep and Jessica said in a statement at the time, “We chose to partner with Great American Media because their values so closely mirror our own. Faith and family are central to our lives, and we are excited to share this new chapter with viewers. We hope our journey will inspire everyone to pursue their dreams with a sense of purpose and wholehearted faith both in their own lives and in their communities.”

Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou is scheduled to premiere later this year.