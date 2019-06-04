‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson’s Cutest Shots With Boyfriend Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has an idyllic romance with boyfriend Christian Huff, as fans have seen played out on Instagram.

Robertson has become a social media star even outside of her reality TV fame and book deals. The 21-year-old represents a savvy new face for the family portrayed in Duck Dynasty, and that face has eyes only for Huff. The two have shown their affection on Instagram over the last few months, and already fans are hooked.

As an author and motivational speaker, Robertson is under serious pressure to practice what she preaches, but with Huff it looks like she has found a way. The couple is traditional, mutually respectful and downright adorable.

As far as fans can tell, Robertson and Huff began dating in the summer of 2018. They made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day this year, and have gone on to take over the platform with their heartfelt posts. Huff has picked up a considerable following through Robertson’s fame as well, and now many fans look to his page for updates on their adventures.

Here is a look back at some of Robertson and Huff’s cutest moments so far.

‘Butta Half’

One of the most iconic photos of Robertson and Huff shows him carrying her on his back through a farm at sunset. The two have their faces pressed together with wide smiles on their faces, and could easily be on the poster for a romantic comedy.

“To my butta half,” he wrote with a popcorn emoji, “and my best friend. Thank you for every moment and every memory, nothing you do goes unnoticed. There is nobody in the world like you Sadie Rob.”

Learning to Ski

Back in March Robertson introduced Huff to the joys, challenges and perils of skiing on a trip to the mountains, where Huff revealed not everything went according to plan.

“Learning how to ski and avoid being caught in a blizzard,” he wrote.

Milkshake for Two

Huff shared this sweet candid of Robertson drinking a milkshake from a mason jar back in April, along with a love note to her.

“I love the way your nose crinkles when you smile and I really miss sharing milkshakes with you,” he wrote.

Distracted

Huff admitted that this picture did not come out as planned, as his eyes were focused on Robertson rather than the camera.

“Just a little distracted by you,” he captioned the shot.

Anniversary

Robertson marked her six-month anniversary with Huff in March, posting three photos and two videos commemorate their time together. This included pictures both sweet and goofy, and more than a little dancing.

“You’ve brought so much life and freedom into my life!” she wrote. “I love you some kinda crazy.”

Snow Globe

Robinson shared photos from the skiing trip as well, wroting that they were “living inside a snow globe for a day.” the trip included some family time in group shots from the resort, and she and Huff looked pleased by their winter wonderland.

Selfie Time

Robertson and Huff never hesitate to press their faces together for a selfie, always grinning from ear to ear. The two looked happy in an April 1 shot where Robertson called her boyfriend “squish face.”

“You make life the most fun,” she added.

Sunshine

Finally, it does not take much to get Robertson and Huff smiling together — just sunshine and selfies of all varieties.

“Well at least one of them is golden,” Robertson noted of the pictures.