Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s Thanksgiving Message Has Fans Reciprocating Wishes

Duane “Dog” Chapman is wishing Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a very happy Thanksgiving as they settle in to celebrate with friends and family.

The reality personality took to Instagram with a short and sweet message for his followers, writing, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING” next to a cozy image of a traditional holiday table.

The warm wish was enough to inspire Chapman’s more than 450,000 followers on the social media platform to send a response to the whole Dog the Bounty Hunter family.

“Happy Blessed Thanksgiving to you and your family,” one user commented. “God Bless.”

Another chimed in, “Happiest of Thanksgiving wishes to you and your family Dog!” while yet another added, “Happy Thanksgiving!! Sending you and your family big hugs!”

It’s been a difficult year for the Dog’s Most Wanted family after matriarch Beth Chapman passed away in June following a battle with cancer. Dog has been open about the struggle of losing his wife of 13 years, admitting he feels like he should have died before Beth in an August interview with PEOPLE.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first’, you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he added.

The reality personality added there’s a whole new dynamic in the family after Beth passed, especially with him having to step up and into her role.

“So that’s hard for them… And I guess I’m the softy of the group, because I never wanted to punish. I said, ‘Your mom is gonna get you if you don’t do that.’ So now I gotta be the one that does that, and I don’t like that and they don’t either,” he told the outlet.

