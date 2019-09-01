Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Urges Fans to ‘Join’ Him on Instagram Ahead of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere

Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Duane “Dog” Chapman asked fans to follow him on Instagram, with just days to go before Dog’s Most Wanted finally debuts on WGN America. The series marks Chapman’s first since Dog and Beth: On the Hunt ended in 2015. Early episodes will also feature the late Beth Chapman and were filmed before her death.

PLEASE JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM !! https://t.co/6dYQMsvq2R #Dogsmostwanted — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 29, 2019

“PLEASE JOIN ME ON INSTAGRAM!!” Chapman tweeted on Aug. 29, along with a link to his Instagram page.

Based on the responses to the tweet though, many did not need a reminder that Chapman is on Instagram.

“Already have Dog! Can’t wait for the new show,” one person replied.

“I already do and it’s worth it!” another fan wrote.

“I just love you and your family,” one fan tweeted. “I can see your struggling when you do interviews and that to be expected just make sure you take care of yourself and keep busy it’ll get easier…y’all are in my prayers.”

Chapman has more than 400,000 Instagram followers. He often shows off pictures with friends and family, but has been using it more often to promote Dog’s Most Wanted.

On Saturday, he shared a throwback photo Beth originally shared on her Instagram page, showing the couple in 2002. “We were so young And he is so hot…. vavavoom,” Beth wrote. Chapman added a three heart emojis, including a broken heart.

Chapman, 66, has been open about his struggles to continue without Beth, who died in June at age 51 following a battle with throat and lung cancer.

“Never did I think it’d be this bad,” Chapman recently told InTouch Weekly.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Chapman said he felt he should have died before his wife.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it. We don’t know what to do,” Chapman told the magazine. “We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first,’ you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

Chapman continued, “And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’”

After months of anticipation, Dog’s Most Wanted will finally debut on WGN Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The network will also start a four-day Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Wednesday will be devoted to the Chapmans, beginning with Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the 2017 two-hour special on Beth’s first battle with throat cancer.

The original Dog the Bounty Hunter ran from 2004 to 2012. Dog and Beth: On the Hunt ran from 2013 to 2015.

