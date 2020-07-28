Duane 'Dog' Chapman's New Movie 'Hunter's Creed': First Trailer Released

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman's new faith-based drama, now called Hunter's Creed, has signed a North American deal with Cinedigm and released its first trailer. Check out the first look at the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's new movie, previously titled Hunting God, on Deadline here. Chapman stars in the film as himself and is joined by actors Wesley Truman Daniel, Mickey O’Sullivan, Ann Sonneville, John Victor Allen, James Errico and LaDios Muhammad.

The film tells the story of a man who loses his wife and reunites with church friends to film a hunting show they had always dreamed of making together deep in the woods. The buddies' outing takes a turn, however, when he senses a dark presence in the woods that will eventually bring him face-to-face with death and his faith. Cinedigm’s Yolanda Macias, EVP, Content Acquisitions, told Deadline that Chapman's own experience losing wife Beth Chapman to cancer in 2019 made him especially connected to the project.

"Casting Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman was the perfect addition to the project as he channels his own life experiences to the big screen," said Macias. "We look forward to bringing this unique take on the faith genre to viewers this fall." The film's director, Justin Jackola, said the film was about "seeking truth and finding yourself," adding that people who know Chapman's personal story "know he embodies exactly that."

"It’s not your everyday faith film. While there are parts of the film that evoke emotion and are relatable with loss, the scenes in the woods are a fresh take on a group of hunting buddies having fun mixed with some unexplainable elements that keep you on the edge of your seat," he added.

When the movie was first introduced in November, Jackola added to Deadline that the movie would be breaking boundaries while sharing a religious message through Chapman's performance. "This isn’t your grandfather’s faith-based film," he said at the time. "Our goal is to break the mold and hopefully inspire more fresh and innovative content. We’re thrilled to have Dog on board. He brings a level of understanding and compassion to the film no one else could match."

The JJack Productions film was written by Ken Miyamoto and is set to be released in October 2020. Hunter's Creed is produced by Jackola and Jacquelyn Jamjoom. Executive producers include John W. Bosher, Chris Charles, Ted Reilly, Kelly Aisthorpe Waller and John Waller with Ken Miyamoto as co-producer and Samantha George as associate producer.