Shudder Reveals 2024 'Halfway to Halloween' Lineup

April may be about rain showers and spring flowers, but for horror fans, it marks halfway to the spookiest night of the year. To mark the occasion, Shudder has once again rolled out their annual Halfway to Halloween streaming event, promising a month of fright nights with a killer lineup of new horror films and series. The Halfway to Halloween content began rolling out on April 1, when everything from the full second season of The Terror began streaming on Shudder to the streaming film premiere of Mute Witness. Other April 1 additions now streaming include Drag Me to Hell, The Rental, and 1982's Creepshow. Later in the month, the service's record-breaking theatrical hit Late Night with the Devil, starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tart, will have its Shudder premiere, along with the creature feature Infested, and the supernatural horror Baghead. Shudder will also host live watch parties for the new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Horror fans hoping to binge through Shudder's Halfway to Halloween catalog will need a Shudder subscription. You can stream Shudder unlimited via the monthly plan for just $6.99 per month, or save with a yearly membership for $71.88. Shudder also offers a free seven-day trial. The streaming service is also offered for free as part of AMC+, which costs $8.99 monthly or $83.88 annually.

April 1 The Terror Season 2 – Full Series Binge

Set during World War II, the second season of The Terror centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Starring George Takei (Star Trek). Mute Witness – Streaming Film Premiere

From director Anthony Waller (An American Werewolf in Paris), a mute makeup artist working on a slasher movie being shot in Moscow, is locked in the studio after house. While there, she witnesses a brutal murder and must escape capture. The Gates – Streaming Film Premiere

A serial killer has been sentenced to death by electric chair in London in the 1890s, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he's in, and all of those in it. Drag Me to Hell

A loan officer who evicts an old woman from her home finds herself the recipient of a supernatural curse. Desperate, she turns to a seer to try and save her soul, while evil forces work to push her to a breaking point. Ghost Stories (2017)

After receiving a file with details of three unexplained cases of apparitions, skeptical professor Phillip Goodman embarks on a terrifying trip. The Rental

Two couples rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend getaway. At the Devil's Door

A real estate agent finds herself caught up in something sinister when she has to sell a house with a dark past and meets the troubled teen who used to live there. The Wind

A plainswoman faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed lad in the Western frontier of the late 1800s. Summoning Sylvia

A gay bachelor party turns spooky when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. Madman

A legendary psychopathic murderer stalks a summer camp.

*The Last Drive-In: Madman episode also available Spookies

A wicked sorcerer tries to sacrifice a group of people inside his house with the intention of using their vitality to keep his wife alive.

*The Last Drive-In: Spookies episode also available Creepshow (1982)

Five grisly tales from a kid's comic book about a murdered father rising from his grave, a bizarre meteor, a vengeful husband, a mysterious crate's occupant, and a plague of cockroaches.

April 4 Wake Wood

The parents of a girl who was killed by a savage dog are granted the opportunity to spend three days with their deceased daughter. Emelie

A couple's replacement babysitter turns out to be more than they bargained for when she subjects their kids to a series of twisted activities.

April 5 Baghead (Shudder Exclusive Film)

Following the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father's body and meet with The Solicitor (Ned Dennehy) to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed, she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity that resides in the pub's basement-Baghead-a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead. Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil (Jeremy Irvine), who has lost his wife, is Iris' first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature's powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker), Iris must battle to keep control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them. prevnext

April 8 Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things

Six friends in a theatrical troupe dig up a corpse on an abandoned island to use in a mock Satanic rite. It backfires with deadly consequences. The Third Saturday in October

When a psycho goes on a murderous rampage after surviving a botched execution, only two survivors of his initial attack can stop him. The Third Saturday in October Part V

Follow an implacable killer as he stalks and butchers the occupants of houses across the stretch of one lone country road while the residents prepare to watch a yearly college-football bout.

April 15 The Tunnel

An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story, it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them. The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness

On the 10th anniversary of the Australian found footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers endeavors to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel had internationally.

April 19 Late Night with the Devil (Shudder Original Film)

October 31, 1977. Jack Delroy's syndicated talk show 'Night Owls' has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country, but a year on from the tragic death of Jack's wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America. Starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer) and Laura Gordon (Reckoning).

April 22 The House of the Devil (2009)

In 1983, financially struggling college student Samantha Hughes takes a strange babysitting job that coincides with a full lunar eclipse. She slowly realizes her clients harbor a terrifying secret, putting her life in mortal danger.

*The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob's Dinners of Death: The House of the Devil episode also available The Innkeepers

During the final days at the Yankee Pedlar Inn, two employees determined to reveal the hotel's haunted past begin to experience disturbing events as old guests check in for a stay. The Changeling (1980)

After the death of his wife and daughter in a car crash, a music professor staying in a long-vacant Seattle mansion is dragged into a decades-old mystery by an inexplicable presence in the mansion's attic.

*The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob's Dinners of Death: The Changeling episode also available Final Cut (aka Death Games)

A reporter and his girlfriend follow around a famous actor/entrepreneur and discover some dirt on him to be made public. 13th Floor

As a child, a girl witnessed her father electrocute a young boy. When she grows into an adult, the ghost of the murdered boy appears to her, and together they set out to expose the crimes of her father.

April 26 Infested (Shudder Original Film)

Director Sébastien Vanicek makes his feature film debut with a story that follows Kaleb, who is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Fascinated by exotic animals, he finds a venomous spider in a bazaar and brings it back to his flat. It only takes a moment for it to escape and reproduce, turning the whole place into a dreadful web trap. Starring Théo Christine (Suprêmes), Finnegan Oldfield (Final Cut), Jérôme Niel (Smoking Causes Coughing), Sofia Lesaffre (Les Misérables) and Lisa Nyarko.