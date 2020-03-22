‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane Chapman Reveals New Girlfriend Francie Frane

Dog the Bounty Hunter has found a new love. Only weeks after the end of his last alleged relationship with family friend Moon Angell and a reunion with family members after a wave of drama, Duane “Dog” Chapman is saying he’s in love again. According to an exclusive with The Sun, Chapman is all smiles alongside 51-year-old Colorado rancher Francie Frane.

As The Sun reports, Chapman’s daughter and former reality star Lyssa Chapman says her father is “head over heels” for Frane and “couldn’t be happier” for her bounty hunting father. The couple has reportedly been dating for a few months and met after Chapman called for Frane’s late husband to do yardwork at the reality star’s Colorado home.

As Frane revealed to Chapman, her husband Bob had passed away months before the death of Beth Chapman in June 2019. The cancer battle and eventual loss of Beth was a huge hole to fill for the reality star, likely leading to both talking on the phone and growing closer. As Lyssa Chapman tells The Sun, she feels her stepmother would approve.

“They are both so happy together and they are good for each other. Francie has been very respectful to all the kids – and to Beth’s memory – and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children. They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking – she is a good woman for my dad,” Chapman told the outlet. “He’s the happiest I’ve seen him in a long time – he’s so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie.”

“They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it,” Lyssa Chapman continued. “Beth would approve – I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad – I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them.”

The reaction from Duane Chapman’s family is far different than with his last reported girlfriend Moon Angell. The family friend and former girlfriend of Chapman’s son drew the ire of Lyssa and Cecily Chapman due to her involvement with the reality star. The pair even went on The Dr. Oz Show where “Dog” proposed to Angell in an effort to prove the truth of the relationship to his family. This didn’t stop a public war of words between Lyssa Chapman and Angell.

“You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!” Lyssa Chapman wrote on Twitter at the height of the family drama.

Now that Duane Chapman has moved on, it seems like the bounty hunter’s family is firmly on his side again.