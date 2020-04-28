Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Girlfriend Francie Frane Pens Emotional Love Note to Him

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Francie Frane are declaring their love for one another after confirming their relationship publicly last month. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's new girlfriend made her feelings for the reality personality clear on social media, sharing a personal note she wrote in a journal Monday with her followers.

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have! So you cling to God & to His word with all your might because it's all you know to do. Then one day I looked up from the ashes and there you stood. Wow God!" she wrote in reference to her relationship with Chapman. In the caption, Frane shared a reading from the Bible's Isaiah 61:3 and tagged her beau writing, "I love you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franciefrane on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Chapman shared similar feelings for Frane on Instagram over the weekend, writing alongside a photo of his love that the Colorado rancher is one of the first people to put a smile on his face since losing wife Beth Chapman to cancer in June 2019. "I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!" he captioned the photo.

Chapman's children are in full approval of the relationship, with daughter Lyssa Chapman telling The Sun last month that her father is "head over heels" for Frane and that she "couldn't be happier" for both of them. "They are both so happy together and they are good for each other," she added. "Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children."

She continued of the couple, "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie. They both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."