Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Calls Late Wife Beth His ‘Everything’ in ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Clip Released After Her Death

The day after Beth Chapman passed away, WGN America released a new clip from Dog's Most Wanted, showing just how much her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman loved her. In the clip, Duane called Chapman the "sexiest woman I've ever touched." Chapman called her husband "smart, strong, courageous, funny, brave."

The brief teaser clip showed the couple describing each other in five words. While Chapman was able to accomplish that quickly, Dog took his time.

"She's very mean. She's not as smart as I am but almost there," Duane finally said as Chapman rolled her eyes. "She's my everything. She's the sexiest women I've ever touched in my life. She's a pure girl! There's no tomboy in this baby girl."

The new clip was published after Chapman's death at age 51 on Wednesday following a battle with throat cancer. She was put in a medically induced coma at a Hawaii hospital over the weekend and never recovered.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with," WGN said in a statement Wednesday. "All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans."

Duane shared the news himself on Twitter, writing to fans, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Chapman fought throat cancer for two years. In late 2017, she was told the cancer was gone, but it returned a year later. She was told the disease was terminal and she stopped chemotherapy earlier this year.

"She did it her way. There's some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, 'We've never, ever, seen anything like this.' Her way was to live," Dog told reporters in Hawaii. "She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her."

Chapman's last words were "It's a test of my faith," Duane said, adding, "Well, the last step when you're dying is to accept it... And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step, I ain't taking…' So go Bethy."

While WGN still has not set a premiere date for Dog's Most Wanted, A&E announced plans for a Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon, which will kick off on Monday at 7 a.m. ET. The four-hour marathon will end with a tribute to Chapman.