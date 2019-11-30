Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Addresses Thanksgiving Death Rumors: ‘He’s Completely Fine’

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman took to social media on Thanksgiving to shoot down some heinous rumors about her father, sharing with fans and followers that he is in fact alive and breathing after reports surfaced that he had died by suicide. In the video shared Thursday night to her official Instagram, Bonnie, most stunned by the news, took to her Instagram Stories, telling fans not to believe anything that isn’t directly from her family and that her father is very much “living and breathing.”

“Hey there, just wanted to make it clear: my dad did not die to suicide, he’s taking a nap right now,” Bonnie said in the video she filmed Thanksgiving night. “He’s completely fine. Unless you hear something from me or my family, then it is false.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bonnie went on to share how it was “kind of ridiculous” that she even had to share the update after several reports surfaced online and see this “kind of stuff,” especially in light of a hoax shared just days ago that was immediately shot down.

“But I guess this is our lives now,” she added. “Anyways, yes my dad is living and breathing, he’s very much alive, we had a great Thanksgiving dinner and he’s perfectly fine so yeah just wanted to come on here and say that.”

Bizarrely enough, Chapman took to Instagram ahead of Thanksgiving to wish his fans well via his own Instagram account, which should have been a hint in itself to his overall well-being.

While it’s been a difficult year for the Dog the Bounty Hunter family after matriarch Beth Chapman passed away in June following a battle with cancer, Chapman has been candid about the struggles in losing his wife of more than a decade, revealing he should have died before her.

“Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it,” he said at the time. “We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first,’ you know, because I love my mummy. So, I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mum did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’ So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first,’” he added.

On Dr. Oz this past September, the TV personality opened up about discovering his friend, Chapman had a “life-threatening” condition in which “clots block blood flow,” two weeks after being hospitalized for chest pains shortly after Beth passing, adding how he was running from the truth for a long time.

Oz said helping Chapman learn the power of knowing about his condition helped him turn his life around, adding how Chapman was experiencing all the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and is finally in treatment.

“He has completely changed his life. He used to smoke four packs [of cigarettes] a day — it started when he was aged 12,” he told the hosts. Chapman is reportedly now down to just one pack a day.

Photo credit: Getty Images