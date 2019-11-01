‘Property Brothers’ Sibling JD Scott Marries Annalee Belle in Vintage-Themed Halloween Wedding

The Property Brothers had an extra special reason to celebrate Halloween this year! Drew and Jonathan Scott’s older brother J.D. tied the knot Thursday with fiancée Annalee Belle in a 1940s-50s vintage movie theatre-themed ceremony. PEOPLE first reported the couple married at a private home in Las Vegas decorated with items typical of the time period, including a ’50s candy shoppe, absinthe fountain lounge, photo trailer, concession stands and synchronized swimmers.

Take a look at photos from the special day here.

The outlet writes the bride made a dramatic entrance for the ceremony on a black Belgian horse named Zena, while holding a pastel and cream-colored bouquet.

Belle told the outlet her dress was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring. Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.” The makeup artist changed into a short ruffled dress with pink tights for the reception.

J.D.’s younger siblings made a splash during the ceremony as they performed their groomsmen duties during the special day dressed in Mortal Combat costumes, along with three other groomsmen. The ensemble was comprised of stretchy black leggings, colored tunics, and shin and wrist guards. They also rocked smokey black eye makeup.

Drew and his wife Linda later showed off their costume change for the reception, going as Woody and Jessie from Toy Story. Jonathan and his new girlfriend Zooey Deschanel also changed for the party, reportedly showing up as Batman and Catwoman.

J.D., who appears on the HGTV shows Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home with his younger siblings, wore a rhinestone-studded suit for the ceremony and reception.

“At some point in my 20s, I decided that if I was going to have a wedding I wanted it to either be a backyard shindig or AN EVENT,” Belle said of the special day plans back in August on social media. “We’ve decided to combine both ideas for something really…well, marvelous!”

J.D.’s wedding marks the latest celebration of love for the Scott family. Jonathan and J.D. previously acted as co-best men for Drew’s wedding when he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Linda in a lavish ceremony in Italy back in May 2018. Jonathan started dating Deschanel in September, and made their relationship Instagram official on Oct. 20.