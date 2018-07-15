‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Enjoy Disneyland Vacation

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are taking full advantage of the glorious sunshine and celebrating the summer heat in the “most magical place on Earth.”

On Friday, Scott and his wife, Linda, took to Instagram to share snapshots from their Disneyland adventures that had the newlyweds enjoying the best the beloved amusement park in Anaheim, California has to offer.

“Just chillin’ with some of our idols,” Scott wrote alongside two snapshots of he and Linda that found the couple all smiles while posing with a statue of Walt Disney and Jessie from the ’90s classic, Toy Story.

Scott took to Instagram Stories to share many of his adventures.

From visiting the newly opened Pixar Pier that runs along the southern shore of Paradise Bay, with newly themed attractions, foods and merchandise throughout, to hitting up the Toy Story Midway Mania full of 4D rides inspired by the classic, their trip caused reason for envy and excitement from so many fans.

“So much fun! Hope you guys are eating all the park food too!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “So glad you are enjoying life in California!”

But it was not all fun and games for Scott, who revealed on Saturday that he broke his toe while on his magical adventures.

The 40-year-old HGTV personality took to Instagram Stories to share a video and photo of his broken toe.

“You know what’s really annoying? I just did this to my foot,” Scott said in the video while reversing the front-facing camera focused on his face to his right foot. “Busted toe, that’s what it looked like. That’s what it looks like now! Dumb.”

Scott also shared a photo to his Stories focused on his broken his baby toe, captioning the snap “I broke my toe” alongside a poll asking fans, “Should I straight it myself [or] Go see a doctor?”

With many of his fans seeing the Story, they soon took to the comments section with well wishes for a speedy recovery and curious as to how he is enduring the pain. But from the looks of it in his latest Instagram Story published Sunday afternoon, Scott is clearly a trouper.

The newlywed took to Stories once again to share another snapshot with his bride, Linda, writing in the caption atop the photo, “My sunshine. She stole my heart and my ice cream.”

The Brother vs. Brother and Buying and Selling star has been having a whirlwind summer so far. This past May, Scott tied the knot in what was touted a “magical” destination wedding in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively following the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”