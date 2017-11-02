Drew Scott’s Fiancée Linda Phan Has Doubts About Appearing on ‘Property Brothers’

Drew Scott’s fiancée Linda Phan has been working with her beau behind the scenes for years, but she is still unsure about appearing on camera herself.

Phan has been the creative director behind the 39-year-old twins’ production company for nearly a decade and has appeared on their HGTV show Property Brothers from time to time.

But the upcoming spin-off, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, which premieres Nov. 22, will be the first time Phan has appeared beside her fiancé regularly on a series.

Being on-camera is a decision Phan says she has reservations about “every day.”

Someone ask for a little muscle💪 #home #design A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

“I’m definitely still not used to it,” she told PEOPLE of the project, which documents the remodel of her and Drew’s new home in Los Angeles. “But working with Drew and Jonathan for the past seven years — they make everything so easy, and make everyone feel so comfortable. So I really did feel right at home.”

Jonathan said having his soon-to-be sister-in-law on board for the filming has been an “absolute pleasure.”

“I really considered Linda not just a sister-in-law, but part of the design team,” he said. “It was a pretty easy process. And we all have the same ridiculous sense of humor, so I’m amazed we got any work done. We pretty much laughed nonstop.”

Drew, however, was relieved he and Linda survived the remodel process in general.

“I was actually nervous at first, having Linda come in. I know she has an architectural design background but we’ve never actually designed a house together,” he said. “I was wondering how we were going to mesh. Were we going to butt heads too much?” In the end, he said, “I was blown away by Linda’s ideas.”

Another day, another reno🏡💪 A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Jonathan wouldn’t let his brother get away without telling a story of a design dispute that he still remembers to this day.

“I was working on the third level one day, and Drew and Linda were down at the second level where the master bedroom is,” he said. “I overheard the conversation they were having. They were negotiating how much room each of them will get in the master closet, and Drew was negotiating her down to 30%!”

“My clothes are three times the size,” Drew responded. “So it only makes sense.”