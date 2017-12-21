Dream Kardashian Reportedly Will Appear on Blac Chyna’s New Show

Fans will get to see more of the youngest Kardashian on Blac Chyna‘s rumored new show.

Rob Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter, Dream, will appear on her mom’s new show, reports Us Weekly.

“Blac Chyna is going to do a new reality show in 2018, that’s almost a certainty, but music is her first priority,” a source told the publication. “Dream will be able to be on the show.”

The series, which has yet to be officially announced, is still in the early stages, the source added.

“Nothing is being filmed yet, though, and a network hasn’t been locked in,” they said. “But there’s a lot of interest in doing her show.”

While the model mama works out the details of the new reality series, she is focusing on music, the source said, which is “coming out first quarter of next year.”

“She’s in the studio hard at work, recording every day,” adds the insider. “Big name artists, producers and song writers. No videos shot yet and they are still figuring out the first single.”

Chyna and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family had a complicated relationship even before she entered the reality TV world.

In September, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians, saying they were the reason her reality show Rob & Chyna ended. Several of the members of the family have since been dropped from the lawsuit, and now only Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rob are involved.

She and her ex also have their problems, with the Arthur George sock designer leaking nude photos of the mother of his children and Chyna suing him for domestic assault.

The famous family, however, is not concerned with the lawsuit, a source said in October. “The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream’s childhood,” the source said. “Dream shouldn’t be used as a pawn for money.”

