‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Releases New Season Premiere Trailer

TLC has unleashed a new trailer for Dr. Pimple Popper, the new dermatology show about online sensation Dr. Sandra Lee.

The trailer, which was shared on the network’s Twitter account, shows Lee introducing herself to the network’s viewers before teasing some of the cases she will tackle on the show.

“Hi ‘Popaholics’! I’m so excited to remind you that new episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper are coming to TLC July 11,” Lee says. “The patients are amazing, and the pops are so exciting.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. 📣 Hey Popaholics! You thought you’ve seen it all, but you ain’t seen nothing yet. Hear from @SandraLeeMD herself about why you can’t miss the series premiere of #DrPimplePopper Wednesday at 10/9c on @TLC. pic.twitter.com/2XWvTlxyrU — TLC Network (@TLC) July 9, 2018

The format of Dr. Pimple Popper will presumably see the audience learning about Lee’s latest patients, more so than in her viral clips. Viewers will then see how Lee’s operations improve their lives.

“To make this wonderful impact on people, it is just so humbling, and I’m honored to be a part of it,” Lee says.

As far as the specific cases teased in the clip, we first see a woman with an enormous bump on her right shoulder. An older man is then shown with intense acne on his nose. The third teased patient suffers from a large bump on his or her underarm.

There is then a quick montage of pops and extractions shown, so Lee’s “Popaholics” will be more than pleased.

The clip does come with a graphic content warning, but it seems like it will not be short on the somewhat-gross pops.

Lee has struggled with some thinking her clips or too gory, however she pushes the fact that her videos are meant to be informational and educational.

“Most YouTube channels are for entertainment, and I’m doing mine for education,” Lee told Forbes in 2016. ” if you’re doing something like these popping videos for entertainment they might be taken off. It has to be medically educational. That’s mostly been helpful for me me because I am an educator and dermatologist.”

She continued, “In the past, some of my videos were just taken off. They were considered ‘gory, disgusting and for shock value.’ I fought back. I was like, ‘That’s not what this is. I’m a dermatologist. This is what I do.’ I’m not doing this for shock value.”

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.