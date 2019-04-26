‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Admits He’s ‘Feeling’ Nikki as She Threatens to Leave

Things are heating up in the Double Shot at Love mansion, and Pauly D is catching the feels!

In Thursday’s episode of the MTV dating show, featuring Jersey Shore stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the woman who got Pauly’s first kiss of the season had a bit of a meltdown when the DJ started to explore connections with other women.

“I’m not feeling wanted,” Nikki cried to the camera after being iced out of the hot tub party by the other women. “I wanted so hard to punch someone in the face.”

When those feelings pushed her to pack in an attempt to go home, Pauly D admitted he definitely saw a potential future with her.

“I like this girl,” he told Guadagnino upon getting her farewell text. “I’m feeling her, so I’m just going to go talk to her.”

“This environment isn’t for everybody, but if Nikki left I’d be really upset,” he admitted to the camera. “There’s chemistry there — I don’t know, I can’t explain it. It’s physical, emotional, it’s just there. I definitely want to continue something with her.”

Finding Nikki crying in her room, the MTV personality immediately rushed in to comfort her and reassure her about their relationship.

“You can’t let the other girls get to you. Don’t let them blow this, you know what I’m saying?” he told her. “You know I like you. You ain’t going nowhere, so get that out of your head. You’re not leaving.”

“I’m not making any promises,” she responded, beginning to smile.

“That’s a smile, though!” Pauly responded, folding her into a hug. “See? You fit too good to leave.”

Justifying her breakdown, Nikki told the camera it’s “not easy to date a guy that’s literally dating 13 other girls simultaneously.”

“So I need to focus more on me and why I’m here. I’m here to find love and I think that I can find it with Pauly,” she added. “But it all boils down to if I’m going to ride it out until the end.”

As emotions begin to form and relationships get real, Pauly confessed to the camera, “It’s starting to sink in exactly how hard this process is. As we get deeper into it, feelings are growing, drama’s growing, girls are getting catty and it’s only going to get worse.”

“This is a competition, and they’re fighting for two of the best guys in the entire world,” he joked. “So s— is about to go down.”

Guadagnino chimed in, “They’re definitely going to sabotage each other.”

Leading up to the cab ceremony, Pauly feared Nikki could be “too emotional” for his lifestyle as a celebrity, but his feelings for her were so strong he decided to give her another shot at his heart and at love.

“The last thing I want,” he told her, “Is for you to be hurt by this process.”

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV