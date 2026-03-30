Dorinda Medley Calls out Bravo for Confusing Decision

Dorinda Medley has questions about why Bravo has decided to bring back only three OG cast members for the forthcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The network recently announced that sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, as well as Dolores Catania, would return.

Medley was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City original franchise years before the major cast overhaul in Season 14. She’s since starred in spinoffs Ultimate Girls Trip and Peacock’s The Traitors.

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While appearing on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, Medley spoke on her reaction to the RHONJ casting news. “Real Housewives of New Jersey is on display and back better. Teresa, Dolores, and Melissa begin filming season 15 soon,” she said. “Yes. I’m just interested, this is the same people they left with. Why’d they go off air?” she asked.

She continued: “All this to just come back with the same. No Margaret,” she added, referencing Margaret Josephs, who joined the show in Season 8. Ahead of the casting news, Josephs took to Instagram to announce that she wouldn’t be returning to the show after seven seasons, explaining that she’d been in talks with the network for some time and contemplating whether she would remain on the show in any capacity, resulting in her opting out.

Still, Medley said the cast should round out well. “And I really some of them like I’m surprised, like Raquel. I really liked Raquel as a cast member,” she said, referring to Rachel Fuda who’d been on the show for two seasons. “But let’s face it, these three are that’s a strong group. It’s interesting. Teresa, Dolores, and Melissa. Wow, that’s amazing.”

Josephs said in her Instagram post of her decision to exit, in part, “A lot of things have changed in my life,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to work on a different project, I’m on the set right now, and I realized I have to spend more time with my family, work on my designing and just take a break and move on.”