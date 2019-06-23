‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Rainy Robinson Offered Update on Show Ahead of Beth Chapman’s Hospitalization

The show must go on. Beth Chapman has been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma following a choking incident, and fans are wondering how her condition will affect production on Dog’s Most Wanted.

In the days leading up to Chapman’s hospitalization Rainy Robinson, one of the show’s stars, tweeted an update about the series. Robinson tweeted a photo of a clapboard, revealing that production was under way. She urged fans to follow WGN America, the network hosting the show, for more updates.

Robinson also included Chapman’s Twitter handle, as well as those of other stars like Duane “Dog” Chapman, Leland Chapman and Garry Chapman.

Robinson recently responded to a fan, asking whether she’d be live tweeting the show when it premiered. She said she “Absolutely!” would be, which suggests that production has wrapped. Chapman’s recent hospitalization shouldn’t have any impact on the upcoming season if that’s the case.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star hasn’t said any more about the show, nor has she addressed Chapman’s current medical condition.

Chapman’s was hospitalized in Hawaii on Saturday after a breathing issue, according to TMZ. In a 911 call made from the Chapman residence, a caller said they needed emergency help in regards to a “choking” situation.

The Chapman family matriarch is now in a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center. She dealt with a similar issue back in April after facing breathing issues related to her throat cancer.

At the time, she was rushed to the hospital for breathing problems. She only had to stay a short time before she was released and able to return home. That doesn’t appear to be the cast this time around, however.

Following confirmation of Chapman’s hospitalization, family members have been popping up on social media to show support to her during her medical crisis and ask fans for their prayers.

Dog was the first to address Chapman’s hospitalization. On Saturday night he sought prayers and support from fans.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” he wrote. “Thank you love you.”

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017. At the time, she underwent a successful surgery to have a tumor removed, and was cleared as healthy by physicians. Her clean bill of health was short lived, however. In November 2018, Beth’s cancer returned and doctors said it was terminal.

She underwent emergency surgery in November to clear her throat and has since begun spending more time with family. That family time includes filming their new reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted.