‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Kaleo Padilla Announces Engagement With Festive Instagram Photo

Dog’s Most Wanted star Kaleo Padilla revealed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Hawaii realtor Misti Manasas, are engaged. Padilla is a longtime friend of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s family, and has appeared in their new WGN America series. Padilla’s announcement was met with congratulations from dozens of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleo Padilla (@oneslap) on Oct 5, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Padilla shared a photo of himself with Manasas, whose engagement ring is visible in the middle of the festive photo. “With my bride to be,” Padilla wrote, tagging Manasas’ Instagram page.

Padilla also shared the Instagram post on Twitter. “Awe love you hubby and I’m so grateful for you,” Manasas replied, adding a kissing emoji.

Manasas is a real estate agent in Hawaii, and was born in Kailua Kona on the Big Island.

“Said by many who know me, I have earned the respect through the dedication I provide, my acute attention to detail, along with my strong work ethic,” reads the bio on her website. “You can expect your real estate transactions to be handled in confidence with dignity and grace. I go above and beyond the call of duty, and my valued diversified knowledge of Hawaii’s real estate will give you the peace of mind in making one of the most important decisions in your lifetime.”

Padilla has worked security for the Chapman family for years, becoming a close friend. During the Dog’s Most Wanted premiere last month, Padilla live-tweeted and noted how difficult it has been for everyone since Beth Chapman‘s death. Beth died in June following a battle with throat and lung cancer at age 51.

“Damn, miss you [Beth],” Padilla tweeted.

Padilla’s own father died in March 2018. “Love you Dad with all my heart. Can’t say enough about you. Just wish I had a little more time with you,” he wrote.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we say goodbye,” Beth wrote in response. “Please keep Kaleo Padilla a cherished member of our Dog the Bounty Hunter family in your prayers as he [mourns] the death of his father. We love you bruddah, [Gone but not forgotten].”

Padella’s engagement is some much-needed good news for the Chapman family. Chapman was briefly hospitalized last month after suffering a pulmonary embolism in the heart. Duane and Beth’s daughter Bonnie was also in the hospital this week for symptoms of sciatica.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN.