‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Jamie Pilar Reveals Sweet Photo of Husband Leland Chapman With Family Dog

Dog’s Most Wanted star Jamie Pilar recently revealed a sweet photo of her husband Leland Chapman with their family dog. In the photo shared to Instagram, Chapman is seen laying in bed with the pup cuddled up to him. In the post’s caption, Pilar expressed how much she loves “these guys.” Many of her followers have also commented on the photo, with one saying, “Leland is so lucky to have a beautiful and outstanding wife like u love u and Leland and u all so much.”

“Aww they are so handsome….especially the furry one,” another followers wrote.

“WOW Leland. It’s so amazing. You look like my son Eric with his dog Cowboy. You both resemble eachother and your dog looks like his. I hope all is well with you and your family. I have you all in my nightly prayers,” someone else said.

The post comes a little over a month after Chapman had to be hospitalized for tearing his ACL while on a manhunt with his father’s bounty hunting team.

The bounty hunting team had tracked down a wanted fugitive, but when they attempted to subdue and apprehend him, a brawl started. Leland wound up injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Additionally, Chapman recently lost his stepmother Beth Chapman to cancer. Beth fought the illness for years, but ultimately passed away from it in June.

Leland issued a statement to his fans and follower after a memorial service for Beth, writing, “I still can’t believe she’s gone. She would have been thrilled to see this. Family, friends, fans all coming together to honor her legacy.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone for your well wishes and prayers for my family. I want to say thank you to everyone who helped put on and put together her beautiful memorial,” the continued. “I also want to thank my family for coming together and helping my dad and each other through this time. I know she’s proud, so thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Dog’s Most Wanted will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

