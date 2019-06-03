‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ First Official Trailer Released Revealing Beth and Duane Chapman on the Hunt

The first teaser trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted was released Monday, with Duane “Dog” Chapman promising a season full of drama and crime fighting.

The trailer started off by acknowledging Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman‘s fight with cancer, which spread from her throat to her lungs last fall. In the trailer, Chapman says, “My wife, the love of my life, is fighting for her life. And instead of being at home helping her, I’m out here looking for you. So I’m warning you in advance, may God have mercy on you when I catch you. ‘Cause I won’t.”

“You’ve been warned,” Beth says before the trailer teases a few high-speed car chases and an action-packed season up ahead. After the trailer teases that the new WGN America series is “coming soon,” it concludes with Dog and Beth sharing a kiss.

The official slug for the show describes Dog’s Most Wanted: “World-famous bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and his elite team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, are in pursuit of Dog’s ‘bucket list’ of most wanted fugitives on WGN America. Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country, bringing these criminals to justice.”

The first unscripted WGN America series in over five years, Dog’s Most Wanted is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey (Building Alaska) and Matt Assmus serve as executive producers for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and Beth are executive producers for Bonnie & Clyde.

Fans of the bounty hunters weren’t happy last month when Beth revealed that the premiere date would be delayed into 2020.

After a Dog’s Most Wanted fan tweeted about their excitement for the upcoming WGN America series, Beth shared it and wrote, “Apparently not this year,” with a disappointed emoji.

It’s unclear when Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere. The reality show was announced by WGN America earlier this year, and the Chapmans have been hard at work rounding up fugitives with cameras in tow.

A few hours after Chapman revealed that the show was on a delay, she alarmed her fans when she replied to one Twitter user writing that she was disappointed in the delay because “I was hoping to at least see it air.”

Concerned fans immediately sent encouraging words to the 51-year-old. Her words came just a few days before Mother’s Day, when she spoke at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida and said that she was not receiving chemotherapy treatment and had placed all her faith in God.