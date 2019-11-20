‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Updates His Condition in Wake of Recent Health Scares

After a series of health scares following his wife Beth Chapman‘s death, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is giving fans a health update. The 66-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank fans for their concerns and to announce that he was feeling “much better” and spending time at the gym.

THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR KIND WISHES AND PRAYERS. I AM FEELING MUCH BETTER . WORKING OUT TODAY ! — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 19, 2019

Fans were elated to hear from the blunt hunter, immediately flooding Twitter with messages of praise and support.

“I’m so glad to hear that you’re feeling better. You’re loved by so many people. Take care!” one Twitter user wrote.

“I have rarely seen love like yours for Beth, and I’m 57 years old. Glad you are getting back, albeit slowly, to your routine. Bravo to you, Dog,” another said.

“Great to hear! One day at at time, Dog. Pray for your well being!” someone else said.

“Be well Duane, take it easy, don’t overdo it. We all love you Dog, sending good thoughts your way,” another wrote.

As previously reported, Duane was hospitalized with chest pain almost four months after Chapman lost her battle with cancer in June. In September, he said that his chest pain had lessened and that he had been released from the hospital.

“It feels much better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help,” Duane told KDVR. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

“I couldn’t breathe. It was like I had ran a 3- or 4-mile run,” he explained of his previous symptoms. Tests determined that the chest pains were due to stress and high blood pressure. The results of an angiogram returned as normal.

He has struggled mentally after Chapman’s death as well, revealing in the Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 finale that he had suicidal thoughts following her passing. “I’m so glad I had her the little time that I did,” he said to cameras.

“I’m only been alone as I showered and I had to run out of there without a towel, because I can’t be alone right now. That’s when I start thinking about things,” he added, getting visibly emotional. “And I start to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something and it was the freakin’ dog.”

“I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone and I’ll never ever see her,” he continued. “I don’t realize that. I just hope I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me.”

“I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now, and passed away, suicidal, I’d go up to heaven and be like “Hi honey,” and would go, ‘you dumba— why did you do that?’ or would she go ‘wow, you’re here.’”

Later that day, one of their family friends admitted they moved the prescription medicine away from Chapman’s access to keep him safe during the difficult time.

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to be renewed for Season 2 on WGN America.