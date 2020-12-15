'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Leland Chapman's Son Cobie Spends First Birthday in 15 Years With His Dad

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman spent his son's 20th birthday with him, making it the first one they've celebrated together in 15 years, and the only one they've ever spent together alone. Chapman celebrated Cobie's birthday just a few days before celebrating his own. "Happy 20th Birthday to my baby boy @iamcobiechapman first actual birthday I have spent with my son in 15 years and first ever just with his daddy. Happy Birthday son I hope you have a great day love you Dad," Chapman posted.

Several of his fans took to the comments section to wish the 20-year-old a happy birthday as well. One person wrote, "Happy Birthday Cobie," while someone else said, "Good for you bud." Several others used emojis to share their well-wishes for the two. One person question why it was Leland's first birthday with his son in 15 years and he replied with, "Well because he lived with his mother for most of the time and when it was his birthday I had to go there to see him and celebrate."

The 44-year-old had his birthday on Dec. 14, and his own dad, Duane "Dog" Chapman, shared a post with fans to honor his son as well. In the photo, Duane's hand is on his son's shoulder and in the caption he wished him a happy birthday. Several of their fans took to the comments section to do the same and comment on how "handsome" both of them are.

Lately, the Chapman family has been making headlines after the death of Duane's late wife, Beth Chapman, and after he recently became engaged to now-fiancé Francie Frane. Beth lost her battle with cancer in June 2019. Less than a year later, Duane was seeing Frane, and while some felt it was a little too soon, including some of his family members, fans quickly hopped on board with the new couple. In fact, the two have a lot more in common than they thought.

Just a few months before Beth passed away, Frane lost her husband, Bob, after his battle with cancer. While both Chapman and Frane were still in their own grieving processes when they met and started dating, they've said that's actually brought them closer together and they don't intend on forgetting about their late spouses. Duane and Frane have continued to honor Beth and Bob by visiting their gravesites and posting sweet memories online.

Duane popped the question in May and Frane said yes. The two have since been spending the holidays together, marking their first as an engaged couple. Since their romance started, their families have also hopped on board in supporting their relationship, which has made the process of moving forward a little easier for everyone.