Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Some Updates About Wife Beth Chapman’s Condition Are ‘Fake News’

Duane “Dog” Chapman is setting the record straight when it comes to wife Beth Chapman‘s prognosis after she was placed in a medically-induced coma Saturday.

Amid reports that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s condition was “touch and go” and “very grave” following the health crisis that led her to be placed under heavy sedation, Dog took to Twitter to call out “fake news,” albeit in a roundabout way.

“90 [percent] of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blank,” he wrote. “[WGN America] will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!”

The Chapman family first announced Beth had taken a turn for the worse and placed by doctors into a coma Saturday, releasing a statement to Hawaii News Now saying she has been admitted into the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

In their statement, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth,” and offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Shortly after, Dog tweeted, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

Sunday, Beth’s daughter Bonnie took to Instagram Stories to share an update, apologizing for not having much additional information to share.

“There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care,” Bonnie wrote along with a photo of hospital equipment. “I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

Beth was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, undergoing a 13-hour surgery to remove a mass in her throat that was chronicled on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. In November 2018, Beth was rushed to the hospital again after experiencing a blockage in her throat that doctors later determined to be the return of her cancer.

Since the devastating news, Beth admitted chemotherapy is “not [her] bag,” turning down the treatment in favor of relying on alternatives and her faith to get her through.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Beth said at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida last month. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

